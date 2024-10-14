Ajay Jadeja's Net Worth Surges Past Virat Kohli To ₹1,450 Crore After Inheriting Jamnagar Royal Throne: Report

Ajay Jadeja, the former Indian cricketer, just landed himself a royal upgrade— literally! At 53, he's gone from cricket fields to royal thrones, being declared the heir to the Jamnagar Royal Throne in Gujarat.

This happened on Dussehra (October 12), and overnight, Jadeja’s now rolling in it, with reports claiming he’s sitting on a jaw-dropping fortune of over ₹1,450 crore.

If this number holds true, he’s officially richer than even Virat Kohli, who boasts a net worth of around ₹1,000 crore. Yeah, Jadeja’s now India’s wealthiest sports star!

Ajay Jadeja's Royal Lineage

Maharaja Shatrusalyasinh Jadeja, Ajay’s uncle, made it official on October 12, naming his nephew the new heir.

Shatrusalyasinh is Ajay’s cousin from his father Daulatsinghji’s side and was a Member of Parliament from 1971 to 1984. The royal cricketing legacy runs deep in the family. Shatrusalyasinhji was not only a cricketer himself, captaining Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy during the 1966-67 season, but he also headed the Saurashtra Cricket Association.

The Maharaja took over as the titular head of Nawanagar on February 3, 1966, after his father passed away. He even married into Nepal’s royal family, though they eventually split.

From Cricket Fields to Royalty

This royal family’s lineage is seriously legendary. They’re descendants of Ranjitsinh Jadeja, one of cricket's greats, who ruled Nawanagar between 1907 and 1933. So, Ajay’s not just stepping into riches, but a long-standing cricket and royal heritage.

For those who may need a refresher on Ajay Jadeja’s cricketing days—he was a total game-changer in the 90s.

Jadeja's Cricketing Legacy

Known for his fearless and aggressive batting, he played 15 Test matches and a whopping 196 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) from 1992 to 2000. Jadeja was particularly clutch in ODIs, known for rescuing India from tough spots with his sharp finishing skills. He racked up nearly 6,000 international runs, with 6 centuries and 30 half-centuries in ODIs. Now, his legacy isn’t just about cricket—it's royal too!