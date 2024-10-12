 Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Announced As Heir Of Jamnagar Royal Family
The 53-year-old, a descendant of the Royal family in Jamnagar, starred for India in 196 ODIs and 15 Tests from 1992 to 2000.

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja was named as the heir of the Royal Family of Jamnagar, Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji Maharaj on Friday. Jadeja's father Daulatsinhji made the announcement on Friday via a letter on the occasion of Dussehra, claiming to have full confidence that the ex-cricketer will be a blessing for Jamnagar.

The 53-year-old, a descendant of the Royal family in Jamnagar, starred for India in 196 ODIs and 15 Tests from 1992 to 2000. However, Jadeja involvement in match-fixing in 2000 left a blot on an otherwise promising career, thereby resulting in a five-year ban. Jadeja was also one of the best fielders during his playing days.

"The festival of Dussehra is believed to mark the day the Pandavas emerged victorious from exile. On this auspicious day, I have resolved my dilemma as Ajay Jadeja has accepted my offer to be my heir. I have full confidence that Ajay Jadeja will be a blessing for the people of Jamnagar and will serve them with dedication. I'm deeply grateful to him," the letter said, as accessed by The Times of India.

