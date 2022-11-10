'Aisi shikast deni hai na hamne': Beautiful Pakistani fan Natasha hoping for Ind vs Pak final at Melbourne

A beautiful Pakistan female fan was spotted by the cameras cheering for her country during her team's win over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 Wolld Cup on Wednesday, November 9 in Sydney.

Pakistan outclassed New Zealand, last edition's runners-up, in the semifinal with a clinical show to notch up a comfortable seven-wicket win to sail into their third T20 World Cup final.

In the second semifinal, India take on England at Adelaide on Thursday, November 10.

After the match, the Pakistani fan Natasha, wished for an India vs Pakistan final at Melbourne on Novermeber 13. According to her, Babar Azam-led side will hand Rohit Sharma & Co a defeat to remember.

"Hopefully, India will reach the final. We have to beat them and humiliate them. Pakistan is going to the World Cup," said Natasha, whoes pictures have gone viral on social media.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had come under immense pressure following his poor form with the bat, but the opening batsman smashed fantastic fifty to answer his crictics.

When asked about Babar striking form, Natasha said Pakistani players always succeed.

"People keep criticising, but our players always come through," said the social media sensation.