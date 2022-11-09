Pakistani fan wins netizens' heart with her gesture, video goes viral; watch

Pakistani fan grabbed attention of all by her gesture during Pakistan Vs Newzealand semi final match during T20 World Cup. |

Sydney: The match between Pakistan and Newzealand had some more attraction to watch for. Amongst the fan who cheered Pakistan's victory over Kiwis, pictures of a stunning Pakistan supporter are going viral on social media. The beauty of the Pakistani fan has Twitter users in awe.

The girl, dressed in white t-shirt with flag of Pakistan attached, was seen giving flying kisses and cheering victory of her teams. The twitteratis were not only stunned by her act, but also wanted to search her. The 3 second short clip has gone viral.

Instagram ID dhundhne wale ko 50₹ inaam pic.twitter.com/X9HvPm9dYS — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) November 9, 2022

A twitter user Muhammad Zaid said, Congratulations Pakistan This is why crowd singing (Dil Dil Pakistan Jan Jan Pakistan).

In a T20 World Cup final saw Pakistan advance after defeating New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final. Before Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam's half-centuries and Pakistan's spectacular victory, Pakistan was in fine form in Sydney and held New Zealand to a below-average total of 152-4 in their allotted overs.

Pakistan has advanced to the main event's final for the first time thanks to its victory. As the tournament's underdog after losing their opening two games to India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan's remarkable victory is a testament to their perseverance. The winner of the game will take on Pakistan in the summit match. The second semifinal will feature India and England.