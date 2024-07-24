'Aise Kapde Kaun Pahanta Hai Bhai': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Umar Akmal Brutally Trolled For His Fashion Sense After Posting Picture Of Himself On Social Media

Former Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal's dressing sense has become a topic of discussion after he posted a picture of himself wearing a bold pink shirt and matching shorts on his social media handle on Tuesday, July 20.

Umar Akmal, who is cousin of former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akram, has often been in the news for various reasons. However, what caught the attention was his wardrobe choices.

Akmal took his X handle (formerly Twitter) and showcased his unique dressing sense and wrote, "Real style never right or wrong. It’s all about being happy and being yourself!!"

The picture of Umar Akram showcasing his dressing sense went viral on social media and netizens began to troll him for his unusual outfit choices, leading to flood of memes and humorous reactions. Many wrote that he looks like a 'Barbie', a famous doll known for its extravagant fashion sense. However, Akram received support from other netizens who lavished praised on his confidence and individuality.

Here's how netizens reacted to Umar Akmal's dressing sense

Chapri number one — Akash Porwal (@top_gainer_) July 23, 2024

Looks like barbie — Troll Cricket 🏏 (@TrollCricket15) July 23, 2024

Believe me he is not a Hollywood hero 🔥😜😁 — Suhana (@suhana18_) July 23, 2024

When you mistakenly wear your wife’s dress 😂😂😂 — Samira (@Logical_Girll) July 23, 2024

Umar bhai, hesitate karna tha thoda !! — Ritesh Singh (@ritz2sin) July 23, 2024

Am a Barbie girl living in my own world, life in plastic , it's fantastic — Palak (@PalakRana__) July 23, 2024

Aise kapde koin pahnta hai bhai fashion ke naam par pura wide bolo dala Umar bhai — Narendra Singh (@TheHongKongPost) July 23, 2024

Brand of Pakistan 🩷 — Avinash Aryan (@avinasharyan09) July 23, 2024

sexy bro — Wali (@Netaji_bond_) July 23, 2024

Umar Akmal played for Pakistan from 2009 to 2019. The 34-year-old made his international debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka in August 2009. Akram was one of the reliable middle-order batters for Pakistan during his time.

He was part of the Pakistan squad that participated in the 2009 Champions Trophy and 2012 T20 World Cup. In the 2012 T20 World Cup, Pakistan were the defending champions and reached the semifinal, where they lost to Sri Lanka.

Umar was accused of nepotism since he is a cousin of Umar Akmal. Akmal was suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board for breaching Anti-Corruption code and later, banned from playing cricket for three years after he pleaded guilty for his failure to report to the board for corrupt approaches. Howver, his ban reduced to 12 months, running from February 2020 to August 2021.

Umar Akmal played 121 ODIs, 84 T20Is and 16 Tests and scored 3194, 1690 and 1003 runs, respectively.