Aim to be first woman from country to win gold in Olympics: Haryana boxer Preeti Dahiya

Preeti Dahiya |

Haryana's boxer Preeti Dahiya, who won the gold medal in Asian Youth and Khelo India after the Asian Junior Championships, has come into everyone's eyes, and since then, Preeti has not looked back. She has been continuously improving her game. Preeti Dahiya, who started boxing in 2016, did not take much time to understand and master the game. She won a silver medal in the All India School Championship within six months. After this, in 2019, she proved her mettle by winning the gold medal in the Asian Junior Boxing Championship at the youngest.

After that, Preeti continued to perform well and created a sensation by winning the gold medal in the Asian Youth Boxing Championship. Preeti's target is now the Commonwealth Games, for which preparations are going. The goal is to win a gold medal there too. After that, the goal is also the same as all the players; joining the Olympics will get the country a gold medal. She said that I had set my goals, and I am working on a plan to participate in the big category in world-class tournaments.

Regarding the journey so far, Preeti said I am thrilled but not satisfied. If I win the Olympic gold, my mother and maternal uncle will be happier than me. He has helped me a lot, and I am nothing without him. My father would be very happy because he dreamed that I should represent the country in the Olympics and bring glory to society and the country. My parents and family have given priority to my dreams over theirs. He made my dream his own. This is a great sacrifice. His character was the most decisive in my entire journey. Preeti further said that boxing had become an important part of my life, and without boxing, I feel lonely.