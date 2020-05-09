AIFF recommends 3 + 1 foreigner rule for Indian football leagues from 2021

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) technical committee recommended that the 3 (Foreigners) + 1 (Asian) recruit rule be applicable in the domestic league competitions from 2021 season.

This means that only four foreigners (one of whom must be an Asian) can be on the field at once.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed these regulations for participation in AFC Club competitions. If AFC changes this rule, it will be implemented domestically as well.

With this rule, Indian clubs can compete better on a continental stage.

National team coach, Igor Stimac, earlier said that the lack of this rule stopped India from producing more footballers like Sunil Chhetri in the future.

"It's not strange that that most successful Asian countries are following that rule and that is why they are successful." Stimac said.

"That is why they have option for national team to have strikers, offensive midfielders and the centre-backs."