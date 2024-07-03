AIC24WC: Air India Renames Special Charter Flight Arranged By BCCI To Fetch Team India From Hurricane Beryl-Hit Barbados

A special Air India chartered Flight was arranged by the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) to pick Team India players from Barbados after being stranded for over three days in the Island city due to Hurricane Beryl.

After the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph by defeating Australia in the Final, Indian players, their families and staff were not allowed to leave their hotel rooms as the heavy winds and rains were caused by Hurricane Beryl in Barbados. Over the last three days, the airport operations were shut as the heavy winds and rains made it difficult for any flight to land or take off.

Finally, after three days, Team India players board a special Air India flight as they return home with the coveted T20 World Cup trophy. It's a sigh of relief for players, their families and supporting staff as they finally make their way back home after an unexpected and stressful delay.

Indian cricket team departs from Barbados, Caribbean, and is expected to arrive in Delhi in the wee hours of July 4.



An Air India special charter flight named AIC24WC -- Air India Champions 24 World Cup -- is set to bring back the Indian squad, its support staff, the players'… pic.twitter.com/438qRLG9QP — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 3, 2024

It has been reported that Air flight arranged by BCCI has a call sign 'AIC24WC' to commemorate India's triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024. The full form of the Air Flight call sign is 'Air India Chartered 24 World Champions'.

Along with Team India players, Indian media persons, who were covering the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies, too left for home on the same special chartered flight arranged by BCCI. Earlier, BCCI confirmed the departure of the players from Barbados with a tweet, "It's coming home."

In a video shared by Times Of Karachi on its X handle (formerly Twitter), India squad, including the players, coaches and support staff were deboarding the bus at the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados and entering the terminal to board the flight back to India.

TEAM INDIA ARE OFF TO NEW DELHI. 🇮🇳



- The heroes are coming with the World Cup. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FRgjvpceXa — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 3, 2024

Indian players couldn't contain their excitement as they finally head back home with a T20 World Cup trophy. India skipper Rohit Sharma took his Instagram handle and shared a picture with him and Suryakumar Yadav holding the trophy after boarding the flight and captioned, "Coming Home."

Team India is bringing back a World Cup trophy after 13 years. The Men in Blue clinched the coveted T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years, with their previous victory coming in the inaugural edition of the tournament under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in 2007, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-volatile title clash.

Interesingly. India won the T20 Word Cup for the second time without being defeated throughout the tournament. South Africa were on an eight-match winnings streak but their unbeaten run came to an end with the defeat against India in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.