'Agar Aap Uske Hisaab Se Sahin Nahin Utre...': Mohammed Shami Gives Insights Into Rohit Sharma's Captaincy; Video

Team India's new-ball seamer Mohammed Shami has opened up on Rohit Sharma's demeanour as captain. While the right-arm fast bowler reckons Rohit is a captain giving his players plenty of freedom, the veteran said the latter also gets irked when things don't go according to plan.

The 37-year-old tasted his first big success in international cricket as captain this year when the Men in Blue captured their second T20 World Cup. While Rohit led from the front with the bat, his leadership skills equally earned plenty of plaudits, especially in the final against South Africa as India snatched victory from the jaws of the defeat.

Speaking during CEAT Cricket awards, Shami said:

"The best thing about Rohit is gives you freedom. Agar aap uske hisaab se sahi nahin utre, toh unke thode se reaction bahar aane lagte hain. Woh aapko bataayega ki aapko yeh karna tha, ya yeh chahiye tha."

(The best thing about Rohit is gives you freedom. However, if you don't meet his expectations, his reactions start to show a bit. He'll tell you that you should have done this or needed to do that).

"If you still don't live up to those expectations, then the reactions we see on the screen" - Mohammed Shami

The right-arm seamer also talked about the reactions and cuss words that Rohit might occasionally dish out out of frustration.

"Fir bhi aap uspe khare nahin utre, toh fir hum jo reactions screen pe dekhte hain, jo hum bina bole samajh jaate hain na, woh aane lagta hai.

(But if you still don't live up to those expectations, then the reactions we see on the screen, the ones we understand without him saying anything, start to come out).

Shami, meanwhile, has been out of action since 2023 World Cup final due to an ankle injury. He is likely to return to the fold during the Test series against Bangladesh.