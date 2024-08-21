T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Taken To Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, Rohit Sharma & Jay Shah Seek Blessings; Pics

Image: X

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, accompanied by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings following their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.They also brought the T20 World Cup trophy to the iconic temple, a gesture highlighting the importance of the victory.

This marked the trophy's return to India after the country's first win in 2007.The Siddhivinayak Temple, known for being a spiritual destination for celebrities and devotees alike, hosted a special pooja and arti for the coveted silverware.

The arrival of the Indian cricket team from Barbados was celebrated across the nation, with fans and officials alike welcoming them with great enthusiasm. The T20 World Cup-winning captain, Rohit Sharma, was seen proudly displaying the trophy at the airport and later posing with it alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Significance of India's T20 World Cp triumph

The Indian cricket team ended a long-standing trophy drought by winning the T20 World Cup 2024 title. This victory in Barbados marked India's first major title since the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and their first World Cup win since 2011.

The T20 World Cup triumph also brought much-needed relief, ending India's series of near-misses in ICC tournaments, where they had previously finished as runners-up in the T20 World Cup 2014, Champions Trophy 2017, World Test Championship 2021 and 2023, and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The men in blue also became the first team to win the T20 World Cup without losing a single game in the tournament. Under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue secured victories in all eight of their matches, with one washout against Canada in the group stage. This remarkable feat places India alongside other teams that remained unbeaten before losing in the finals, such as Sri Lanka (2009), Australia (2010), India (2014), and South Africa (2024).

With these eight victories, India now shares the record for the longest winning streak in a single men's T20 World Cup edition, a record also held by Australia (2022, 2024) and South Africa (2024).