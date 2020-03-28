After Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic donates 1M Euros to fight coronavirus outbreak

Earlier, on Wednesday, Roger Federer along with his wife Mirka donated 1 million Swiss Francs to those families who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Federer said: "These are challenging times for everyone and no one should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland."

"Our contribution is just a start, we hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay Healthy," he added.