After Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic donates 1M Euros to fight coronavirus outbreak

Tennis maestro Novak Djokovic donated 1M Euros to help purchase medical equipments in Serbia to fight against the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 27,000 lives worldwide.
The 2020 Australian Open winner donated via his own foundation. "My wife and I have donated 1 million euros via Novak Djokovic foundation for the purchase of medical equipment to help fight #COVID19 in Serbia. We are in this together," Djokovic wrote on Twitter attaching a link to a press conference in which they share their message.
Earlier, on Wednesday, Roger Federer along with his wife Mirka donated 1 million Swiss Francs to those families who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to Twitter, Federer said: "These are challenging times for everyone and no one should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland."
"Our contribution is just a start, we hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay Healthy," he added.
