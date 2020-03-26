'Leading from the front always': Twitter reacts after Federer donates 1 mln Swiss Francs in fight against COVID-19

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Wednesday said that he along with his wife Mirka will be donating 1 million Swiss Francs to those families who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to Twitter, Federer said: "These are challenging times for everyone and no one should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland". "Our contribution is just a start, we hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay Healthy," he added.
Later, many netizens took to Twitter to hail Roger Federer and his wife Mirka. One user said, "This man!!! Leading from the front always. Truly inspirational." While another user said, "Like I needed more reasons to adore @rogerfederer. Well done to Roger and his wife, Mirka!"
Here’s what Twitterati had to say:
Federer had undergone surgery to resolve a longstanding knee problem earlier this year and went on to reveal that he would be missing the French Open, which was scheduled for May this year.
However, the French Open has been postponed to September 20 this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the South China Morning Post, the COVID-19 cases in Switzerland are currently more than 8,000. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11.
(Inputs from Agencies)
