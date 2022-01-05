After government nod, Odisha Sports kicks-off Covid-19 vaccination drive for India U-17 boys

Providing paramount importance to safety and health of its players, Odisha Sports have led from the front to lend their hands for yet another time to support Indian football by kick-starting a vaccination drive for the U-17 boys who are based in Bhubaneswar.

The Government of India had announced on December 25, 2021, that children in the age group of 15-18 years will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccination amidst rising concerns over the Omicron variant. That prompted Odisha Sports to waste no time and join the fight against the pandemic, arranging for the vaccinations.

AIFF Deputy General Secretary Abhishek Yadav appreciated the Odisha Government’s long standing partnership with Indian football, saying, “Odisha Sports has always given paramount importance to the well-being of players and officials. Apart from the fantastic infrastructure, the recent vaccination of the U-17 team reflects the empathy of Odisha Sports towards sports and sportspersons.”

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 03:46 PM IST