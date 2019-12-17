Afghanistan’s 14-year-old spinner makes it to IPL 2020 Auction

Every year during the Indian Premier League (IPL) we see new faces and young talents. In the upcoming auction, Afghanistan’s spinner Noor Ahmad Lakanwal is set to become youngest player who can get an IPL deal. The surprising factor is that Noor Ahmad Lakanwal is just 14-year-old.

According to Hindustan Times, he is a left-arm wrist bowler, a commodity which always finds takers in the shortest format. He was called up for trials for Rajasthan Royals and was impressive during this stint.

An IPL team official told MyKhel, "Ahmad is an exciting prospect. As a chinaman bowler many teams will be interested in him in the IPL auction and he has impressed in recent times in Under-19 cricket, especially when Afghanistan colts toured India. He is a mature kid and hopefully, he will climb the ladder.”

He was also the Emerging Cricketer in the Sphageeza League — Afghanistan’s franchise-based domestic tournament. He is in the Afghanistan squad for the U-19 World Cup, which begins in South Africa next month.