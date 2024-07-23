Afghanistan To Host New Zealand For One-Off Test In Greater Noida In September: Report

Afghanistan cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan are likely to host New Zealand for a historic Test in Greater Noida in September, as a report about the same emerged in the Times of India. Should it take place, it will be the first red-ball contest between the two sides, with Afghanistan playing 9 Tests since playing their first in 2018 against India.

It's worth noting that Cricket Australia have refused to be involved in a bilateral series with Afghanistan due to the Taliban regime's restriction of women's rights. However, Australia's Trans-Tasman rivals and neighbours New Zealand have reportedly agreed to the same.

𝐀𝐟𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐖𝐢𝐧! 🙌#AfghanAtalan put on a comprehensive all-round performance to beat @BLACKCAPS by 84 runs and register 2nd successive victory in the #T20WorldCup. 🤩



Congratulations to the Entire Afghan Nation and all the fans around the world. 👏👏#AFGvNZ pic.twitter.com/PW7YPpHxLF — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 8, 2024

The Kiwis are also slated to play 3 Tests in India in October-November.

Afghanistan beat New Zealand comprehensively in T20 World Cup 2024:

Despite not having much experience in Test cricket, New Zealand will be wary of Afghanistan, who trounced the Black Caps in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. After being sent into bat by New Zealand, Afghanistan made a competitive 159 in 20 overs as Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 80.

The Black Caps were nowhere near chasing the target and eventually crashed to 75 all out in 15.2 overs as Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi emerged as the chief destroyers. With the Test likely to take place in the sub-continent, Afghanistan would fancy their chances of victory.