 Watch: Naveen-ul-Haq Trolls Gulbadin Naib's Fake Injury vs BAN Using Morphed Clip From Welcome; AFG Stars REACT
Gulbadin Naib has been copping a lot of criticism and trolls on social media for faking a hamstring injury in the rain-marred clash against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup Super 8s.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq on Tuesday took to social media to troll his teammate Gulbadin Naib who faked an injury against Bangladesh to waste time during their Super 8 clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies.

Gulbadin dropped on the ground while he was standing in the slips, holding his left hamstring after getting instructions from his team dugout to slow down the proceedings amid the frequent rain breaks.

Gulbadin gives Oscar-worthy performance on Trott's instructions

It was Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott who signalled his players to slow down the tempo of the match as Bangladesh had fallen behind on the Duckworth-Lewis par score in the rain-hit clash.

The match saw frequent rain interruptions and Bangladesh, at that stage, were 81 for 7, two runs behind on the DLS par score in a revised chase of 114 in 19 overs. Afghans eventually prevailed by eight runs to enter their maiden World Cup semifinal.

Naveen trolls his teammate

Gulbadin has since been copping a lot of criticism and trolls on social media for his 'Oscar-worthy' performance, as some fans joked. Naveen also joined the bandwagon to pull Gulbadin's leg after the match.

"Sorry @gulbadin.naib but had to post this," Naveen wrote as he posted an edited clip from the comedy film Welcome to tease Gulbadin.

Notably, it was Naveen who helped Gulbadin go off the field after it started raining and players ran to the dugout.

