'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Main Hota Hai': Gulbadin Naib Responds To Ravi Ashwin Hilariously Demanding Red Card For His Alleged Cramp

Gulbadin Naib. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib replied to Ravichandran Ashwin's tweet on the social media platform X after allegedly faking a cramp during the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash against Bangladesh on Tuesday. The seam-bowling all-rounder hilariously replied, 'Kabi khushi kabi gham main huta hai as Ashwin sarcastically called for a red card.

With Afghanistan edging ahead in the contest with a flurry of wickets, headlined by skipper Rashid Khan himself, Bangladesh found themselves on the backfoot. The incident occurred in the 12th over of the innings as showers returned again when Trott was spotted making a signal to slow the game down. While Noor Ahmed was ready to bowl, Naib called for the game to slow down by going down with a cramp.

With the 33-year-old back to bowling within some time, the commentators and netizens were stunned by his quick recovery, while also trolling him for the same.

Kabi khushi kabi gham main huta hai 🤣🤣

Hamstring 🤣 https://t.co/48jV4ESpuS — Gulbadin Naib (@GbNaib) June 25, 2024

With Ashwin demanding a red card for Naib, he reverted to his tweet, claiming that sometimes hamstring hurts in happiness and sometimes it does in sadness.

"We came back on field after five minutes and there was no massive difference" - Rashid Khan

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan reflected on Naib's injury, stating that the incident hardly had any bearing on the game as they returned to the field after only 5 minutes. He said at the post-match presser:

"Well, he had some cramp, I don't know what happened to him and I don't know what's going on in social media but that doesn't matter. It's just an on-field injury which happens, the rain came and we just went off, it's not something [that] brought a massive difference in the game. We came back on field after five minutes and there was no massive difference. For me, it's just like a small injury happens, then you have to take some time."

Afghanistan, meanwhile, progressed to the semi-finals with an eight-run victory and will face South Africa in the knockouts.