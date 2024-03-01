AFG vs IRE: Ireland Win Their First-Ever Test Match; Become 6th Team To Earn Maiden Win In Less Than 10 Matches

Ireland win their first Test match | Credits: Twitter

Ireland registered their first-ever victory in Test Cricket with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the one-off Test match at Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi on Friday, March 1.

After bundling out Afghanistan for 218 in the second innings, Ireland were asked to chase the 111-run target on Day 3 of the one-off Test. However, the visitors managed to chase down the target in a day. Andrew Balbirnie played an unbeaten captain innings of 58 off 96 balls while Lorcan Tucker remained unbeaten at 27 off 27 balls.

Ireland were at 39/4 until Balbirnie and Tucker shared a crucial 72-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take the team past the finishing line. Following their first Test victory, there was a celebration of joy in Ireland's dressing room.

With their maiden Test victory, Ireland became the second team after Australia, England, Pakistan, Afghanistan and West Indies to win record their first win in longest format of the game in less than 10 matches. Irish team achieved their first victory in Test Cricket in 8 matches.

Additionally, Ireland surpassed India, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in terms to number of matches taken to earn maiden Test win.