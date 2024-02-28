AFG vs IRE, One-Off Test: Nephew-Uncle Duo Of Ibrahim And Noor Ali Zadran Open Batting Against Ireland

Ibrahim Zadran and his uncle Noor Ali Zadran | Credits: Twitter/Mufaddal Vohra

Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran opened the team's batting with his Uncle Noor Ali Zadran on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Ireland at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday on February 28.

Cricket has always been sister and brother duos but rarely we have seen a batter and uncle playing together for a national team. The 22-year-old Ibrahim Zadran is a nephew of 35-year-old Noor Ali Zadran, who made his Test debut for Afghanistan against Sri Lanka in Febraury.

Interestingly, Ibrahim was the one who handed over the maiden Test cap to his uncle Noor Ali prior to the commencement of the one-off Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The nephew-son duo got an opportunity again to play together for the national team as they are Afghanistan's opening pair for one-off Test against Ireland in Abu Dhabi.

Ibrahim Zadran opening with his uncle Noor Ali Zadran in a Test match.



- Ibrahim handed the Test cap to his uncle Noor a few weeks back. pic.twitter.com/kyBIMAG3B8 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 28, 2024

Noor Ali Zadran has prior international experience as he made his debut for Afghanistan in an ODI match against Scotland in 2009, when the cricket was at its nascent stage in war-torn country. He was part of the Afghanistan's Emerging Team while Ibrahim Zadran was leading the senior side of the national side.

Prior to making Test debut against Sri Lanka, Noor Ali played 51 ODIs and 23 T20Is, scoring 1216 and 597 runs, respectively.