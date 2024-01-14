'Administrators Are Enamoured Of T20's Popularity': Ex-Australian Captain Ian Chappell Raises Concern Over State Of Test Cricket

Ian Chappell | Credits: Twitter

Former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell expressed his concerns about the future of Test cricket being "endangered" due to the popularity of cash-rich T20 leagues worldwide and expressed his thoughts on the "abysmal" pace of play in the long format.

In a column for ESPNCricinfo, Ian wrote that the administrators are attracted to the popularity and big financial rewards of T20 leagues, which, together with the cost of preparing cricketers through first-class cricket and the lack of competition between Test-playing nations, have contributed to Test cricket becoming an "endangered species".

"It is no secret that Test cricket is an endangered species. Administrators are enamoured of T20's popularity and its huge financial rewards; there has been a world-wide explosion of T20 leagues and now players are signing long-term contracts with major T20 franchises. These are all contributing factors." former Australian captain said.

"However, the list also includes the exorbitant cost of preparing cricketers through longer-form first-class competition and a lack of competitiveness among a number of Test-playing nations," he added.

“T20 is an exhibition, Test cricket is an examination” - Clive Lloyd https://t.co/D2CRyJPNW7 — Sport Tweets (@TweetsOfSportUK) January 12, 2024

Chappell unhappy with pace of play in Test Cricket

Chappell said that there are talks about reducing the duration of a Test match from five days to four. Though he noted there are valid reasons for it, like increasing costs, why was the slow pace of the long format game not being addressed?

He also said that England Test skipper Ben Stokes is trying to improve the entertainment factor of Tests but administrators are not taking enough initiatives to match his efforts.

"Discussion is gaining momentum for four-day tests in the wake of five-day games lasting slightly longer than a 50-over match. There are valid arguments about the increasing costs and the introduction of four-day Tests, but why is not the tardy pace of play being addressed?," said Ian.

"The pace of play in Test cricket is abysmal. It's slowing every day and nothing is being done to improve matters. On the one hand, Ben Stokes genuinely strives to improve the entertainment quotient of Test cricket but he is being undermined by the administrators' lack of initiative," he added.

Ian Chappell on constant drink breaks and replays in Test Cricket

Chappell questioned why batters are allowed to meet mid-pitch without any penalty and not informed about staying with their stance at the crease while the ball is being delivered. He also questioned the frequency of bringing drinks outside of regular breaks, glove changes and "pointless replays" to decide if a shot hit is a boundary or not.

"Heat extremes excepted, why allow drinks at times outside of the regular break? Why do glove changes occur so often? Surely this is more superstition than need."

"Why aren't boundaries signalled only for balls that hit the rope rather than allowing pointless replays that look at the whereabouts of a fielder's feet or hands?" said Chappell.

Chappell on players' conduct with umpires

"Have administrators heard how players should not argue with an umpire? Then why do those same administrators encourage arguing with an umpire by allowing players to review decisions?" Ian Chappeal said.

"The number of tactical reviews is growing out of hand and replays are taking too much time."

How come players are allowed to charge at umpires while they are appealing without any recrimination? I was appalled to see Australian players indulge in this heinous behaviour in the SCG Test recently. This bad habit should be subject to a penalty," Former Australian captain said.