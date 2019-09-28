Adit Raja rules over Sparsh Pherwani

Mumbai: Adit Raja of Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana registered a sensational upset win over last year’s champion Sparsh Pherwani of Khar Gymkhana in a Group A round-robin league matches of the Senior men’s snooker event of the BSAM organised Maharashtra State Junior Snooker and Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg-1) Championship, at the Bombay Gymkhana billiards room here on Saturday.

Raja notched up a 3-0 (68-26, 49-37 and 67-51) frame scores. In another match, Ibrahim Sheikh (KVSC) blanked Bombay Gymkhana’s Walter Vaz by an identical 3-0 (67-20, 62-51 and 54-15) score line. Adit with three wins and Ibrahim with two wins booked their place in the knockout rounds.

Results:

Group-A: Adit Raja (JVPG) bt Sparsh Pherwani (Khar Gym) 3-0 (68-26, 49-37, 67-51); Ibrahim Sheikh (KVSC) bt Walter Vaz (Bombay Gym) 3-0 (67-20, 62-51, 54-15). Group-B: Shabaz Khan (CCI) bt Anand Raghuvanshi (Hindu Gym) 3-2 (68-23, 54(45)-71, 24-71(33), 59-47, 65-32); Shabaz Khan (CCI) bt Sarang Shroff (NSCI) 3-1 (58-32, 06-55, 75(38)-08, 69(62)-62(42). Group-C: Kiran Chheda (Dombivali Gym) bt Rishabh Thakkar (Otters Club) 3-1 (51-65, 54-20, 54-00, 68-29). Group-D: Hasan Badami (CCI) bt Shivam Arora (Pune) 3-2 (57-52, 57-63, 04-74(74), 64-54, 74-18); Sahil Kakad (Khar Gym) bt Shivam Arora (Pune) 3-1 (38-58, 48-33, 83-62, 79-62). Group-F: Cherag Ramakrishnan (Radio Club) bt Rajwardhan Joshi (Pune) 3-2 (57-67, 51-57, 72-36, 60-41, 68-46); Cherag Ramakrishnan bt Aashit Pandya (Dombivali Gym) 3-0 (54-47, 58-37, 70-27).