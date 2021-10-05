Adidas celebrates ‘Impossible is Nothing’ campaign with athletes who see the possibilities of changing the world

Leading sportswear giant adidas launches its ‘Impossible is Nothing’ campaign through the voice of athletes such as Rohit Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Mirabai Chanu, Simranjeet Kaur and Lovlina Borgohain.

Adidas has been in the forefront of encouraging athletes in their sporting journey, enabling them with the best-in-class products to support them in achieving their possibilities.The campaigncelebrates the athletes with a higher purpose,unlocking the emotion of seeing possibilities through the journey of the athletes.

Harnessing the power of sport, adidas brought forward the narrative of sustainability using Rohit Sharma’s shoes as a beautiful canvas inspiring the viewers to see the possibilities of a sustainable future.

The customized spikes brought to life the three causes on-‘Save The Rhinos, Save The Corals and Plastic Free Oceans' as Rohit sported the shoes during an International sporting event. The shoes are aesthetically crafted by designer Aaquib Wani in collaboration with adidas to garner people’s attention towards sustainability and environment in a unique way.

Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma said, “adidas has been the driving force of positive change in the lives of people beyond athletes, inspiring us all to push boundaries. I personally resonate with the impossible is nothing attitude and was thrilled when we worked on the unique idea of representing the causes through me on the playing field.It is extremely important to have anactive dialogue on matters of sustainability through all possible mediums and inspire all around us to see the possibilities of positive change.”

Speaking about the launch, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India said, `Through the stories of some of our key athletes, we intend to bring to life the ‘Impossible is Nothing’ attitude and inspire our consumers and communities to see and realise their possibilities. With rebellious optimism, we are driven by action to shape a better future together.We see ourselves playing the role of a catalyst with our partners, like Rohit, who have been building conversations around sustainability.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 02:32 PM IST