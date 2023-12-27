 'Accha Ladka Ho, Should Be Caring...': Smriti Mandhana Reveals 'Qualities' She Is Looking For In A Man On KBC; Watch
Smriti Mandhana came on the show, hosted by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, along with Ishan Kishan where she was asked about the qualities that she is looking for in a man by a fan.

Updated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 02:03 PM IST
Indian women's cricket superstar Smriti Mandhana rarely gets troubled by the opposition team bowlers that she faces in her sport but a question from a fan completely stumped her on Kaun Bang Crorepati recently.

Mandhana came on the show, hosted by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, along with Ishan Kishan where she was asked about the qualities that she is looking for in a man by a fan.

When Mandhana was stumped by a fan

"Smriti ma'am. You have so many male followers on Instagram. What are the qualities that you like in a man?" a fan asked.

"I did not expect such a question. Accha ladka ho that is very important. He should be caring and understand my sport. That is two major qualities that he should have.

"Because as a girl I will not be able to give him that much time. That thing he should understand and he should care about.

"These are the things which are top priority. These are the qualities which I will look in a man," Smriti Mandhana replied to the fan.

On the work front, Mandhana was part of the two historic Test wins over England and Australia in Mumbai earlier this month. She registered scores of 17, 26, 74 and 38* in the two Tests.

Kishan meanwhile, has returned home from South Africa after asking for a break due to mental fatigue from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

