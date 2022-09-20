Abu Dhabi T10: Yuvraj Singh appointed mentor of New York Strikers franchise, Kieron Pollard named icon player

e-Paper Get App
The franchise has brought in Kieron Pollard as their Icon player, they have signed England's 2019 ODI World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan as their Platinum player and Azam Khan from Pakistan and Ireland's Paul Stirling are the two Category A players

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Yuvraj Singh | File Pic

Abu Dhabi: USA's Skky Strikers on Monday announced to include former left-hander Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh as the team mentor for T10 league in Abu Dhabi.

The franchise has brought in Kieron Pollard as their Icon player and also signed on England's 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan as their Platinum player. Azam Khan from Pakistan and Ireland's Paul Stirling are the two Category A players signed on by the franchise.

Yuvraj Singh was previously been a part of the Abu Dhabi T10 league in 2019.

USA's Skky Strikers on Monday also announced that they have acquired a franchise in the existing Abu Dhabi T10, which will be called the New York Strikers. This addition, makes it an 8-team competition, with two teams joining the bandwagon from the USA.

The Strikers franchise has had a successful stint as a cricket franchisee in the USA and hopes to spread its wings in other parts of the world as well with well-known leagues such as the Abu Dhabi T10.

The Abu Dhabi T10 will kick off on the 23rd of November 2022 and will be a two-week long tournament that will see international cricket stars compete in a short and exciting 10-over format. The New York Strikers are the second team from the USA participating in the Abu Dhabi T10 and will help highlight the growing quality of cricket in America.

article-image



