'Absolutely shocking': Sports fraternity mourn death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

After the death of American basketball legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Sunday that also killed his 13 year old daughter Gianna, his counterparts and people from the sports fraternity expressed their condolences.

Here's how they reacted;

"There's no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my niece Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW"

-- Bryant's former Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal