 Abrar Ahmed Could Face Action From PCB For Not Following Medical Advice: Reports
Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed could face strict punishment from PCB for not following medical advice

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 02:33 PM IST
Abrar Ahmed. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan leggie Abrar Ahmed could reportedly be punished by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for displaying negligence towards his injury that prevented him from playing the recently-concluded three-Test series against Australia. According to Geo News, the youngster ignored the medical panel's instructions due to which his period of injury has extended.

The 25-year-old suffered an injury during the practice match against Prime Minister XI in Australia, ruling him out of the entire series. As per Geo News, the wrist-spinner had been diagnosed with Sciatica - a condition that comes with pain, numbness, and tingling in leg. He had complained of pain during the 2023 World Cup and was tested immediately.

The medical staff had prepared a detailed plan for Abrar's recovery, which included numerous exercises and drills. Apart from the medical staff, team management also advised him to perform exercises, but there was allegedly no positive response.

