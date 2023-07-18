SL vs PAK: Abrar Ahmed's Antics While Batting Leaves Sri Lankan Players In Splits

Abrar Ahmed's antics on day 1 of first Test at Galle. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The prevailing 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan has been a riveting contest, but it has also witnessed a few moments. After Hasan Ali's hilarious running incident on day 2 of the Test, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed also showcased his antics while batting, leaving the Sri Lankan cricketers in splits.

The incident occurred in the 120th over of the innings, bowled by Ramesh Mendis. Abrar reacted to the length ball outside off by gloving it, but it stuck between the flap and his knee. As the keeper tried to grab the ball, the youngster was trying to move away from him.

The ball dropped on the ground after some time and Abrar had to return to the crease before the Sri Lankan keeper could run him out. Dhananjaya de Silva, who was standing at the slip cordon, broke into laughter.

Saud Shakeel hits an unbeaten 208 to give Pakistan a sizeable lead on day 2:

Meanwhile, Pakistan had yet another fruitful day at Galle as they rose into ascendancy and are now in pole position to beat Sri Lanka to take a 1-0 lead. Shakeel, who started the day with an unbeaten 120-run partnership with Agha Salman, ended at 177. However, Noman Ali equally resisted well, helping Shakeel add 52 off 104 balls, followed by another 94-run stand with Naseem Shah, whose own contribution was 6 off 78 balls.

Shakeel reached his first Test double-hundred the over after Naseem Shah departed with a boundary. The tourists eventually finished with 461, with Sri Lanka still trailing 135 in the second innings.

