 'Ab To Aadat Si Hai Haarne Ki': Pakistan Fans Troll India A After Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Defeat
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Ab To Aadat Si Hai Haarne Ki': Pakistan Fans Troll India A After Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Defeat

'Ab To Aadat Si Hai Haarne Ki': Pakistan Fans Troll India A After Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Defeat

Pakistan A posted a mammoth 352 for 8 on the board and then bowled out India A for 224 to clinch their second Emerging Asia Cup title on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan A made history on Sunday as they crushed arch-rivals India A by 128 runs to retain the Emerging Asia Cup title in Colombo. The defending champions posted a mammoth 352 for 8 on the board and then bowled out the Boys in Blue for 224 to clinch their second title and match Sri Lanka's record for the most triumphs.

Pakistan A rode on a brilliant century from Tayyab Tahir and then followed it up with a clinical performance with the ball, led by Sufiyan Muqeem, to avenge their defeat against India in the tournament opener earlier this month.

Tahir top-scored in the match with 108 runs after a superb opening partnership of 121 between Saim Ayub (59) and Sahibzada Farhan (65) which put Pakistan firmly in the driver's seat.

Read Also
'Imagine Hardik Pandya Playing Emerging Asia Cup': Team India Fans Troll Tayyab Tahir For Featuring...
article-image

Tayyab Tahir adjudged Player of the Match

"It's the efforts of all the players and the coach, that at the start we decided we will get a flow and lot let it go. So even when we lost some wickets, we did not want to take the foot off the pedal.

"Their bowlers were on top, with some quick wickets. So we planned to slow it down and once set, we'd take the charge. We keep trying, and there are so many good batters and not everyone gets a century so it's a blessing," Player of the Match Tayyab Tahir said after the win.

Team India trolled on social media

From the Indian side, opener Abhishek Sharma's 61 was the lone bright spot in the batting lineup while captain Dhull contributed with 39 while the rest all failed to fire on the big stage.

There were some strong reactions on social media from either side with Pakistanis celebrating their team's triumph while Indians trolled Yash Dhull's side.

Read Also
Emerging Asia Cup: Riyan Parag Grabs 2 Wickets In 2 Balls But Pakistan Fans Cry Foul Over...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australia Retain The Ashes As Rain Has The Final Say In Manchester, 4th Test Ends In A Draw To Dash...

Australia Retain The Ashes As Rain Has The Final Say In Manchester, 4th Test Ends In A Draw To Dash...

From PM Sharif To Babar Azam: Pakistan A Receives High Praise For Retaining Emerging Asia Cup 2023

From PM Sharif To Babar Azam: Pakistan A Receives High Praise For Retaining Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Bowlers Blow India Away After Tayyab Tahir's 108 To Retain Title In...

Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Bowlers Blow India Away After Tayyab Tahir's 108 To Retain Title In...

'Imagine Hardik Pandya Playing Emerging Asia Cup': Team India Fans Troll Tayyab Tahir For Featuring...

'Imagine Hardik Pandya Playing Emerging Asia Cup': Team India Fans Troll Tayyab Tahir For Featuring...

Australia's Ariarne Titmus Smashes World Record In World Acquatics Championships

Australia's Ariarne Titmus Smashes World Record In World Acquatics Championships