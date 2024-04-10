‘Aaram Se’: Virat Kohli Asks Security To Be Gentle With Pitch Invader While Taking Him Off The Field During RR vs RCB; Video

Virat Kohli says 'Aaram se' to security officials while taking pitch invader off the field | Credits: Twitter

A young fan of Royal Challengers Bengaluru talismanic batter Virat Kohli breached the security and invaded the pitch during the IPL 2024 clash against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansigh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

The incident took place when the match was about to wrap up by Rajasthan Royals who were chasing the target 184-run target set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. During the closing stages of the match, a young fan, who was seen wearing an RCB jersey, entered the pitch to hug Virat Kohli.

The security was immediately rushed to the ground to take the pitch invader off the field in order to avoid further interruption of the match. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Another video recently went viral on social media, where Virat Kohli was seen asking security officials to be gentle with the pitch invader, ensuring that the fan wasn't harmed or mistreated in any way.

Virat Kohli saying the security 'Aaram Se' for taking out the pitch invader. pic.twitter.com/mYPZrYD58T — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 10, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost the match by six wickets. After posting a total of 183/3, thanks to brilliant unbeaten knock of 113 runs off 72 balls by Virat Kohli, the visitors failed to defend it as Rajasthan Royals chased down the 184-run target with five balls to spare in the final over.

RCB bowlers couldn't handle the onslaughts by Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. Buttler played a scintillating unbeaten innings of 100 off 58 balls while skipper Sanju scored 69 off 42 balls.