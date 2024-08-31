'Aapki Beti Aapke Saath Mein Hai': Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border; Video

Vinesh Phogat. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat joined the farmers' protest at the Shambhu border as they marked their record 200th day with a massive gathering. Phogat, who had announced her retirement following a controversial decision to deny her medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, pledged her complete support to the farmers in their cause.

The farmers have been at the Shambhu border since February 13th, with the authorities preventing their march in Delhi previously. The protesters' main demand comprise of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all the crops, among other vital issues.

#WATCH | At the farmers' protest site at Shambhu border, Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat says, "Your agitation completes 200 days today. I pray to God that you get what you have come here for - your right, for justice...Your daughter stands with you. I also urge the Government.… pic.twitter.com/nUlkaTT399 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2024

"Farmers are sitting here for 200 days for their rights" - Vinesh Phogat

"Aaj 200 din pure ho gaye hain aapke aandolan ko aur main parmatma se yehi dua karungi ki aap jo apne hak ke liye aaye hain, insaaf ke liye aaye hain, woh aapko mile. Woh leke hee jaana hai, apna honsla nahin todna hai. Aapki beti aapke saath mein khadi hai. Main Sarkar se bhi guzaarish karti hoon ki hum bhi desh ke vaasi hain, agar hum koi awaaz uthaate hain, yeh political nahin hota. Har baar usko alag jaati dharm se nahin joda jaana chahiye. Hame baithke bolne ka hak toh milna hee chahiye.

"Yeh najaayaz maang nahin hai jo yeh utha rahe hain. Main ek parivar se aati hoon jahan pe hamaare paas zameen itni nahin hai, toh main jaanti hoon hame hamaari maa ne kaise paala hai. Main sarkar se bhi yehi guzaarish karti hoon ki aapki baatein sune, aapka hak mile. Aur Parmatma se yehi duwa karungi ki aapko himmat de aise hee honsla de galat ke khilaaf awaaz uthaane ki."

("I am lucky that I was born in a farmer’s family. I want to tell you that your daughter is with you. We have to stand for our rights because nobody else will come for us. I pray to God that your demands are met and don’t return back without taking your rights. Farmers are sitting here for 200 days for their rights. I appeal to the government to fulfil their demands. It is very sad that they have not been listened since 200 days. We got a lot of strength by seeing them.")

(I also request the government because we are the citizens of this country and the agenda for raising our voice is not always political. There is no point in linking these matters to religion. We should get the right to speak what we want to. What the farmers are asking for is not illegitimate. I know how our parents have raised us. I request the government to listen to the farmers and pray to god that they give you the strength to raise your voice against the wrong happenings.)

"I don’t know what I will do" - Vinesh Phogat on her future

Meanwhile, Phogat was given a grand reception when she returned to her hometown, including getting felicitated with a medal. Expressing her opinion about her future, she said, as quoted by ANI:

"I am feeling good; my people are standing with me… Nothing is bigger than that. Who knows about the future? I don’t know what I will do. I am here today among my people; this is my medal… I am happy."