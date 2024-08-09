 'Aapka Vision Hai, Aapne Mauka Diya': Pak Politician Crediting PM Shehbaz Sharif For Arshad Nadeem's Olympic Gold Sparks Meme Fest
Arshad Nadeem bagged the first gold for Pakistan in the Athletics with a record throw of 92.97 meters.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
With Pakistan track and field athlete Arshad Nadeem clinching a historic gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics, a Pakistan politician and a lawyer named Rana Mashood was seen crediting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the same. In a video emerged on social media, the two were seen celebrating, with Mashood claiming that it was the PM who gave Nadeem an opportunity.

Here's what the netizens had to say about the clip:

