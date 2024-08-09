 Pakistani Actor Ali Zafar Announces 1 Million Cash Reward For Arshad Nadeem As He Celebrates His Olympic Gold
In addition to the reward, Ali Zafar urged the Pakistani government to welcome Nadeem like a hero and to set up a sports academy in his name

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has announced a reward of PKR 1 million for Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal in the men's javelin final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Zafar made the announcement on his official X account on Friday (August 9), praising Nadeem for his impressive performance and record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters.

In addition to the reward, Ali urged the Pakistani government to welcome Nadeem like a hero and to set up a sports academy in his name. The singer-actor believes that by giving athletes like Nadeem more support, Pakistan could win even more medals in the future.

His post read, "@ArshadOlympian1 breaks record with 92.97 and wins gold for Pakistan! I shall be honouring him with a one million reward through @AliZFoundation."

Along with sharing a video of Nadeem's throw, Ali further wrote, "Let's show our heroes the celebration they deserve. I urge @GovtofPakistan @CMShehbaz to welcome him like a hero and establish a sports academy in his name. If our athletes and sportsmen start getting the support they deserve we can win 10 golds a year. "

Nadeem's victory at the Olympics has made Pakistan proud, and social media platforms are flooded with congratulatory messages for the athlete.

Congratulating Ndeem, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui wrote on X, "Congratulations @ArshadOlympian1 for the winning gold and for setting a new Olympic record with an astounding 92.97m throw! Your incredible achievement has elevated you to legendary status and made Pakistan immensely proud."

Sharing a photo of Nadeem on her Instagram story, actress Mahira Khan wrote, "Uffff whaaaaaatta throw... breaking recordssss! Yes Sir! Hero."

Nadeem scripted history as he won Pakistan's first-ever track and field medal. He best Neeraj Chopra from India, who had won Gold at the Tokyo Olympics. This time, Neeraj won silver.

