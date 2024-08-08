'Disgraceful': Nakuul Mehta Slams Hema Malini's Tone-Deaf Reaction To Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification From Olympics 2024

Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta criticised veteran actress and BJP leader Hema Malini for her insensitive and tone-deaf comment on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics. In what came as a heartbreak for the entire nation on Wednesday (August 7), Phogat was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight.

Hema Malini is being slammed for her reaction to Phogat's disqualification. While addressing media persons, the BJP MP had said, "It is surprising that Phogat was disqualified because of 100 grams. It shows how important it is to keep our weight under control. This is a learning for all artists, women and all that 100 grams also matters a lot. It is sad. I hope she looses 100 grams quicky, but we won't get it (Olympic medal)."

Reacting to her statement, Nakuul wrote on his official X account, "Disgraceful."

Soon after Nakuul called out the actress-politician, a user commented on his post, "But don't have time to tweet on crimes on hindu. Or are u all happy about it?"

The actor was in no mood to ignore the troll and he replied, "Change your name to Ms whataboutery."

A day after getting disqualified from 2024 Paris Olympics, Vinesh announced retirement from wrestling.

In an emotional post on X, she wrote, “Mom, wrestling has defeated me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream, my courage is all broken, I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024," and added that she will forever be indebted to everyone.

Nakuul shared a screenshot of her post on his Instagram story and added a broken heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, several social media users also critcised the actress-politician for 'smiling' while talking about Vinesh's disqualification.

Bollywood celebrities extend support

Vinesh created history after she became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, after she was disqualified, several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Vicky Kaushal, among others, took to their social media handles to extend support to Vinesh.