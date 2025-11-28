 'This Is So Distasteful': Netizens Slam Cheap Wordplay Over Tweet Allegedly Targeting Anushka Sharma & Gautam Gambhir During WPL 2026 Auction
'This Is So Distasteful': Netizens Slam Cheap Wordplay Over Tweet Allegedly Targeting Anushka Sharma & Gautam Gambhir During WPL 2026 Auction

The backlash reflects a broader sensitivity around mixing personal lives and public commentary, especially when comments hinge on associations that go beyond the sport, as in this case.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Fans are up in arms after what many see as a crude bit of wordplay involving Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, following a post by ESPNcricinfo during the recent WPL 2026 Auction. The post read “Anushka Sharma goes to GG for INR 45 Lakh,” but viewers quickly pointed out the double meaning: “GG” being the acronym for Gujarat Giants, and also shorthand often used for Gautam Gambhir.

Many on social media slammed the post, labelling the wordplay “cheap,” “disrespectful,” or “nonsense.” Some even floated the idea of a defamation case, arguing that the post targeted Anushka and her spouse Virat Kohli inappropriately.

Meanwhile the cricketer "Anushka Sharma" hails from Madhya Pradesh and has been in circuit for a while. She has regularly featured in age groups in the Indian domestic circuit. Earlier this month, Sharma scored a fine 80 playing for Central Zone Women. The 22-year-old is a handy right-arm off-break bowler, adding depth and variety. RCB chased Anushka Sharma for a while but it was Gujarat Giants who got the 22-year-old for ₹45 Lakh. 

Here's how the Netizens reacted

The backlash reflects a broader sensitivity around mixing personal lives and public commentary, especially when comments hinge on associations that go beyond the sport, as in this case. Many fans demanded greater editorial responsibility, emphasising that rivalry in sports should not be used as a pretext for veiled jibes or perceived slights.

