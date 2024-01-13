'Aap Dono Se Zamaana Hai': Dhruv Jurel Thanks His Parents For Their Sacrifices After Maiden India Call-Up

Dhruv Jurel | (Credits: Twitter)

With uncapped Indian keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel receiving his maiden call-up to the Test squad ahead of the five-match series against England, the 22-year-old couldn't conceal his pride. The youngster took to his official handle on X and shared a picture of video-calling his parents by writing a heartwarming caption.

On Friday, the BCCI announced the squad for the first two Tests, with Jurel getting receiving a call-up. While the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer has impressed in the IPL, he has had a promising first-class career. In 15 matches, the right-hander has made 790 runs at 46.47 with a best of 249.

Thank you will be an understatement. For all the sacrifices my mother and father have made, so that their boy could hold a bat and just play cricket.



I promise this is just the start. Mummy, papa, aap dono se zamaana hai. Aur abhi bohot naam kamaana hai! 🤗❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/L9OwRAC5ll — Dhruv Jurel (@dhruvjurel21) January 13, 2024

Jurel took to X and wrote the below caption by thanking his parents for their sacrifices:

"Thank you will be an understatement. For all the sacrifices my mother and father have made, so that their boy could hold a bat and just play cricket. I promise this is just the start. Mummy, papa, aap dono se zamaana hai. Aur abhi bohot naam kamaana hai!"