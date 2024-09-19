 Aaditya Thackeray Asks Government Reason Behind 'Going Soft' On BCCI Over Bangladesh Cricket Team's India Tour
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAaditya Thackeray Asks Government Reason Behind 'Going Soft' On BCCI Over Bangladesh Cricket Team's India Tour

Aaditya Thackeray Asks Government Reason Behind 'Going Soft' On BCCI Over Bangladesh Cricket Team's India Tour

Aaditya Thackeray said trolls in India are engineering hatred on the pretext of violence in Bangladesh, while the BCCI is hosting its team.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray | Image: X

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday sought to know why the Centre was "going soft" on BCCI and allowing the Bangladesh cricket team to tour India when the minority Hindu community was facing violence in the neighbouring country.

In a post on X, Thackeray said trolls in India are engineering hatred on the pretext of violence in Bangladesh, while the BCCI is hosting its team.

"I wonder why those who have actively campaigned against this violence, don't speak to the @BCCI and ask questions? Or is it only about creating hate in India and election propaganda?" he said.

He further said, "Just keen to know from the Ministry of External Affairs, whether Hindus in Bangladesh faced violence in the past 2 months, as told to us by some media and social media? If yes, and hindus and other minorities faced violence, then why is the bjp run Government of India going so easy on the BCCI and allowing the tour? If no, then is the @MEAIndia ok with the constant social media and media stories about the violence in Bangladesh?" 

FPJ Shorts
Sensex & Nifty Close In Green; NTPC Ends The Day With Gains Of Over 2%
Sensex & Nifty Close In Green; NTPC Ends The Day With Gains Of Over 2%
Mumbai: Will PM Modi Inaugurate Metro 3 On October 4? MMRCL Says It’s 'Likely'
Mumbai: Will PM Modi Inaugurate Metro 3 On October 4? MMRCL Says It’s 'Likely'
Disturbing Video From Delhi-Meerut Expressway Shows Young Man Jumping In Front Of Bus, Dies By Suicide
Disturbing Video From Delhi-Meerut Expressway Shows Young Man Jumping In Front Of Bus, Dies By Suicide
Congress & Pakistan Share Same Intentions, Agenda: Home Minister Amit Shah Slams Congress After Pak Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's Claims On Article 370 Restoration
Congress & Pakistan Share Same Intentions, Agenda: Home Minister Amit Shah Slams Congress After Pak Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's Claims On Article 370 Restoration

The BJP has been critical of the Shiv Sena (UBT) following their alliance with Congress and NCP (SP), alleging that the party won seats in Lok Sabha polls only due to Muslim votes.

Thackeray's grandfather and Shiv Sena founder, Bal Thackeray, was known for his strong opposition to cricket matches with Pakistan, citing his pro-Hindu stance. His opposition led to the cancellation of several cricket tours with Pakistan. BJP is yet to respond to Aditya Thackeray's comments

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 1 Live: Ravichandran Ashwin Hits Crucial 50 To Take India Near 250

IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 1 Live: Ravichandran Ashwin Hits Crucial 50 To Take India Near 250

Video: Gautam Gambhir's Reaction Goes Viral As Rishabh Pant Plays Loose Shot In IND vs BAN 1st Test

Video: Gautam Gambhir's Reaction Goes Viral As Rishabh Pant Plays Loose Shot In IND vs BAN 1st Test

Hasan Mahmud Has Major Record Insight Against India In IND vs BAN 1st Test

Hasan Mahmud Has Major Record Insight Against India In IND vs BAN 1st Test

ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Preview, Where To Watch The Match In India

ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Preview, Where To Watch The Match In India

'India Cha Raja': Rohit Sharma Given Rousing Reception At Chepauk On Day 1 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test;...

'India Cha Raja': Rohit Sharma Given Rousing Reception At Chepauk On Day 1 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test;...