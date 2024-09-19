Aaditya Thackeray Asks Government Reason Behind 'Going Soft' On BCCI Over Bangladesh Cricket Team's India Tour

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray | Image: X

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday sought to know why the Centre was "going soft" on BCCI and allowing the Bangladesh cricket team to tour India when the minority Hindu community was facing violence in the neighbouring country.

In a post on X, Thackeray said trolls in India are engineering hatred on the pretext of violence in Bangladesh, while the BCCI is hosting its team.

"I wonder why those who have actively campaigned against this violence, don't speak to the @BCCI and ask questions? Or is it only about creating hate in India and election propaganda?" he said.

He further said, "Just keen to know from the Ministry of External Affairs, whether Hindus in Bangladesh faced violence in the past 2 months, as told to us by some media and social media? If yes, and hindus and other minorities faced violence, then why is the bjp run Government of India going so easy on the BCCI and allowing the tour? If no, then is the @MEAIndia ok with the constant social media and media stories about the violence in Bangladesh?"

The BJP has been critical of the Shiv Sena (UBT) following their alliance with Congress and NCP (SP), alleging that the party won seats in Lok Sabha polls only due to Muslim votes.

Thackeray's grandfather and Shiv Sena founder, Bal Thackeray, was known for his strong opposition to cricket matches with Pakistan, citing his pro-Hindu stance. His opposition led to the cancellation of several cricket tours with Pakistan. BJP is yet to respond to Aditya Thackeray's comments