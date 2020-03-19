A 'viral' end to IPL will be Dhoni's swansong

If Coronavirus manages to throw 2020's IPL out of track... it will certainly dent the fortunes for the board and the stake-holders. However, if Corona pulls the plug on IPL, it will be the END of THE ROAD for MS DHONI...

The enigma that he was, has finally come to an end. It is a fact that whatever starts will come a full circle... but in India, the greats, for decades, have faded into oblivion which has generated enormous pain among their millions of fans. This ceremony of unceremonious exit must come to an end. The BCCI must have a retirement policy for the legends.

Now that a legend himself and a man who has been there and seen the ups and downs like no body else, Mr Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, should formulate a policy to bring about an honourable exit especially for the legends.

The politics of "finishing off" cricketers once they cross past their prime is not in good taste. It has happened with several cricketers in the past and it seems to be the only unending process in the ever-dynamic process of the BCCI. We must honour the deeds of these men and salute their end with respect.