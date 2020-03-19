MS Dhoni's smile will take away all your coronavirus blues

Amid the global pandemic coronavirus which has claimed the lives of over 2,18,000 including 8,810 deaths worldwide, has put a stop on all sporting events including India's cricket festival - The Indian Premier League.
But BCCI reminds us that 'smiling is the way to be' even during these dark times. Posting an image of MS Dhoni's million dollar smile on Twitter, BCCI said: "Smile is the way to be."
Earlier, BCCI decided to suspend the IPL until April 15 as a prevention step for the spread of coronavirus in India.
Dhoni, who has been on a break since India's World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year, was seen leaving Chennai after the IPL was suspended.
In a video posted by Chennai Super Kings official page, Dhoni was seen signing autographs and interacting with supporters. "It has become your home, sir!" Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen," the tweet read.
Confirmed cases in India have climbed to 151 with death toll across the world nearing the 8000-mark. In Italy, the death toll has crossed 2500 while India reported the third death with the passing of a senior citizen in Maharashtra. Amid reports of over 250 Indians in Iran being infected with the novel coronavirus, the government said it was aware of such rumours but couldn't confirm.
