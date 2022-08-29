'A spectacular all-round performance': PM Narendra Modi hails India after thrilling 5-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian cricket team for its win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup game, and said it displayed superb skill and grit.
India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the match in Dubai.
Modi tweeted, "Team India put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's Asia Cup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory."
