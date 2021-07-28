'A special place in India’s sporting history': PM Modi, Sharad Pawar pay rich tributes to Nandu Natekar

India's badminton legend Nandu Natekar passed away aged 88 in Pune on Wednesday (July 28).

Natekar was the first Indian player to win an overseas tournament when he won the Sellanger International in Malaysia in 1956.

In 1954, Natekar reached the quarterfinals of All England Open and in 1980 and 1981, he won the veterans event of the competition, in the doubles category.

Natekar was also the first recipient in sports of the Arjuna Award in 1961 and represented India at the 1965 Commonwealth Games in Jamaica.