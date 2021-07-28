'A special place in India’s sporting history': PM Modi, Sharad Pawar pay rich tributes to Nandu Natekar

India's badminton legend Nandu Natekar passed away aged 88 in Pune on Wednesday (July 28).
Natekar was the first Indian player to win an overseas tournament when he won the Sellanger International in Malaysia in 1956.
In 1954, Natekar reached the quarterfinals of All England Open and in 1980 and 1981, he won the veterans event of the competition, in the doubles category.
Natekar was also the first recipient in sports of the Arjuna Award in 1961 and represented India at the 1965 Commonwealth Games in Jamaica.
Taking to twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sharad Pawar and others paid rich tributes to the badminton legend.
Shri Nandu Natekar has a special place in India’s sporting history. He was an outstanding badminton player and a great mentor. His success continues to motivate budding athletes. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti: PM Modi.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)