'A Lot Happened Between 500 And 501': Ravichandran Ashwin's Wife Prithi Narayanan After Team India's Record Win vs England

Ravichandran Ashwin and Prithi Narayanan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan shared a heartwarming post on her official Instagram, describing how eventful was the 3rd Test between India and England in Rajkot. Narayanan admitted that the wicket between 500 and 501 was the longest 48 hours of their lives, given Ashwin's mother had to be hospitalized.

Following day 2 of the Test, Ashwin went back to his hometown, with reasons initially cited as medical emergency. BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla issued a statement on his official handle on X late in the night that the veteran cricketer had to leave as his mother had been hospitalized. However, the 37-year-old rejoined the team on day 4, helping India to a massive win.

Taking to Instagram, Narayanan expressed her pride at Ashwin's achievements and wrote:

"500. We chased the 500 to Hyderabad, it didn't happen. To Vizag, it didn't happen. So I just bought a ton of sweets and gave it to everyone at home at 499. 500 came and went quietly. Till it didn't. A lot happened between 500 and 501. Longest 48hours of our lives.

But this is about the 500. And the 499 before that. What a phenomenal achievement. What a phenomenal guy. I am insanely proud of you @rashwin99 We love you!"