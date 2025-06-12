 'A Few Months': Trent Alexander-Arnold Response After Stunning Everyone By Speaking Spanish During His Real Madrid Unveiling
HomeSports'A Few Months': Trent Alexander-Arnold Response After Stunning Everyone By Speaking Spanish During His Real Madrid Unveiling

It had emerged that the defender had been signed on for 10 million euros ($11.5 million) as he moved on for Liverpool. The decorated franchise had signed him on earlier than his Liverpool contract was to finish to ensure the youngster's availability for the Club World Cup. Alexander-Arnold was also presented with his jersey by the Club President.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Trent Alexander-Arnold. | (Image Credits: X)

Real Madrid's latest signing Trent Alexander-Arnold stunned one and all by speaking in fluent Spanish at his unveiling ceremony on Thursday, June 12. The 26-year-old stated that it's a dream come true and revealed that he has been learning the language for a few months now to stand a chance of delivering the speech.

When asked by how long he had been learning the language, he said with a grin to Sky Sports: "A few months

"The send off I got, the way the treated me, the way the fans were was outstanding" - Trent Alexander-Arnold

During the speech amid his unveiling as a Real Madrid player, the 26-year-old acknowledged that it was emotional but the Liverpool fans treated him quite well during his departure. As quoted by Sky Sports, he stated:

"Being at Liverpool for so long, experiencing everything I did was incredible. Knowing it was coming to an end was always going to be emotional for me. But I felt I went out in a way I'm happy about. The send off I got, the way the treated me, the way the fans were was outstanding. I couldn't say a bad word. I had an amazing conversation in the last couple of days with the owners, they were very warm and welcoming, thanked me for everything I gave in service to the club, whished me well on my future journey and said I'd always be welcome back at the club at any point."

