'A bold decision': Netizens react after Dinesh Karthik plays ahead of Rishabh Pant against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 07:49 PM IST
India's Dinesh Karthik |

Netizens were left wondering after Dinesh Karthik was included in India's playing XI ahead of Rishabh Pant for their Asia Cup 2022 Group A opener against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma revealed after winning the toss that they picked Karthik over Rishabh Pant for the last batting slot in the playing eleven.

It means that India have chosen their designated finisher over the left-handedness provided by Pant.

"It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. And Avesh makes it as the third seamer," said Rohit.

He further said that with this being India's first game in Asia Cup 2022, they are focused on improving their previous mistakes.

"Honestly, I don't think the toss is that important, we are just here to play good cricket. We've played here in the IPL, so hopefully the pitch will be good. This is an important game for us, but as cricketers we don't want to think about the opposition, we just want to correct whatever mistakes we are doing."

Certain section of fans hailed the decision while some fans

