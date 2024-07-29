A 6000km Journey To Olympics: Afghan Judoka Sibghatullah Arab Traverses 5 Countries Before Realising Paris Dream

For most athletes, a journey to Olympics under normal circumstances involves gruelling training, discipline and some perseverance but when the aspirant hails from war-torn Afghanistan, it ends up being a 6000km voyage to safety and sporting opportunities.

Afghan judoka Sibghatullah Arab fled Taliban in 2021, took refuge in five different countries before settling in Germany, covering 6000km. Arab will be representing the IOC (International Olympic Committee) refugee team in the men's 81kg category at the Paris Olympics.

He as learned many things from judo, a sport he came to love after watching the world championships on television at home in the rural north of his native Afghanistan.

But nothing could prepare him for what happened in 2021 when, with the Taliban regaining huge swathes of territory in and around his home province of Kunduz, he fled to Europe.

Arab was merely 19 and had just broken into the Afghan judo team at that time.

"When I left Afghanistan, there were many problems, I did not know if I would be alive and if I would arrive," he said.

After nine months of travelling through countries including Iran, Turkiye, Greece, Bosnia and Slovenia, he settled in Germany. The journey full of risks had an adverse impact on his health.

Sibghatullah reflects on his judo journey

"I had many problems on the way, there was stress, my health was not good," he said, not wanting to go into the details.

After his lengthy journey, he first arrived in Kamen, a small town to the east of Dortmund, and was placed in a refugee centre. This proved to be a turning point in his judo career.

"There was a guy who told me I can go to a judo club in Monchengladbach - that's how I found my coach, who is from Iran and could speak Persian with me. He helped me so much."

Despite his new surroundings, Arab regained his strength and settled into a new routine under the guidance of Vahid Sarlak, who is the IOC refugee team coach in Paris. He is himself exiled from the country of his birth -- Iran.

"The first time I came into the gym in the judo club, I had more stress and did not see a way for my future," the now 23-year-old said.

"I did not know what would happen, if I can continue this way or not. But after a time, I found my way and I thought I can follow it. I am going to the gym every day now," he added.

Sibghatullah on his big career breakthrough

The hard work began to pay off with a seventh-place finish at the European Open in Madrid in 2023 offering some encouragement. Aside from becoming an Olympian, Arab says his parents, who are still in Afghanistan, remain one of his biggest sources of motivation.

"My family calls me every day, especially my mother and my brother, who encourage me to have a good programme for eating, sleeping and training. This is very important because I will be a member of the refugee team in Paris. They give me advice every day," he said.

On his selection in the refugee squad, he added: "When I heard I will be part of the team, I was nervous but then I thought, 'Now I am responsible to do more'.

"This is an important duty for me and I am trying to do everything for myself and my team. I am ready for the tournament. All I am thinking about are my goals and my time in Paris," Arab added.