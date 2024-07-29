 Video: French Cyclist Loana Lecomte Suffers Injury After Horrific Fall During Cross-Country Mountain Bike Event At Paris 2024 Olympics
When Laona Lecomte entered the rock garden section of the course, she had a horrific fall after going over the handlebars.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
article-image

French cyclist Loana Lecomte copped with a blow on her jaw during the women's cross-country mountain bike event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday, July 28.

Lecomte took an early lead in the early stages of the race but she was soon by her compatriot Pauline Ferrand-Prevot on an uneven. The 24-year-old was in the chasing group, battling for her maiden Olympic medal. When Laona Lecomte entered the rock garden section of the course, she had a horrific fall after going over the handlebars.

Annecy-born was lying unconscious for a while after he hit her head after a fall. Laona Lecomte immediately received medical attention and escorted her out of the course with a stretcher. The video of the horrific fall went viral on social media.

According to the report by French outlet L'Equipe, Loana Lecomte, who was one of the medal hopefuls for the France, suffered head trauma and has minor injury on her jaw after a horrific crash. Loana Lecomte didn't suffer any serious injury as she is fine and stable.

Despite the accident, women's cross-country mountain event continued with Pauline Ferrand-Prevot became the first to reach the finishing line with 1:26:02s to win a gold medal, while Haley Batten of United States and Sweden's Jenny Rissveds finished 2nd and 3rd to win silver and bronze medal, respectively.

