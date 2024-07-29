India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 3: Shooters Ramita Jindal & Arjun Babuta Aim For Maiden Olympic Medal; Lakshya Sen To Be In Action After Tough Blow

After Indian shooter Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally with a historic bronze medal in women's 10m air pistol on Day 2, all eyes will be on Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta as they will be aiming for their maiden Olympic medals in shooting on Day 3 of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Ramita qualified for the final after finishing 5th with 631.5 points in the qualification round of the women's 10m air rifle event, while Arjun will feature in the men's 10m air rifle final after finishing 7th with 630.1 in the qualification round of the event.

Manu Bhaker will team up with Sarabjot Singh while Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema will pair in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round.

Badminton star Lakshya Sen will be back in action after receiving a tough blow following deletion of his maiden Olympic victory against Gautemela's Kevin Cordon, who withdrew from the games due to elbow injury. Sen will take on Julien Carraggi in his 2nd match of the group stage.

Apart from Sen, the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be returning to action after winning their opening match of the group stage, while women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will look to bounce back after losing the first round.

Third FINAL 🔥🎉🇮🇳 🚨

Arjun Babuta @arjunbabuta is thru to the 10m Air Rifle Men final shooting 630.1 to qualify in seventh spot. Go India!#PARIS2024 #IndianShooting #TeamIndia #Olympics pic.twitter.com/GdQfxzDVsi — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) July 28, 2024

After winning the opening match of the group stage against New Zealand, India men's hockey team will take on Argentina in the second match. In Table tennis, Sreeja Akula will lock horns against Jian Zeng in the round of 32.

Men's archery team, Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav will be aiming for glory as they set to feature in the quarterfinals against preminilary round winner between Turkey and Colombia.

Badminton (Group Stage)

Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss/Marvin Seidel - 12:00 PM

Women’s Doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto vs Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida - 12:50 PM

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi - 5:30 PM

Shooting

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh & Rhythm Sangwan/Arjun Singh Cheema - 12:45 PM

Men's Trap Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman - 1:00 PM

10m Air Rifle Women's Final: Ramita Jindal - 1:00 PM

10m Air Rifle Men's Final: Arjun Babuta - 3:30 PM

Hockey (Group Stage)

India vs Argentina - 4:15 PM

Table Tennis (Round Of 62)

Women’s Singles: Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng - 11:30 PM

Archery (All-Rounds)

Men’s Team - Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav- 6:30 PM