'87,689 Baar Bata Chuka Hai': Netizens Slam Harsha Bhogle For Mentioning Ajaz Patel's Jogeshwari Connection Repeatedly

With Ajaz Patel taking birth in the Jogeshwari suburb of Mumbai before migrating to New Zealand and becoming a cricketer, renowned presenter Harsha Bhogle mentioned it multiple times in the presentation. Due to the same, Bhogle has come under massive criticism from the netizens as one of them labelled him a 'boot licker' for not asking hard questions to Rohit Sharma.
Bhogle first mentioned Jogeshwari as the left-arm spinner's background before announcing his name to collect the Player of the Match award. After a brief chat with the veteran spinner, Bhogle hilariously asked him if he is going to visit Jogeshwari this time around. Bhogle had also mentioned the fact a handful of times on commentary.
"When you are in rhythm it is about making the most of it" - Ajaz Patel on his mantra about spin-bowling
After spinning his team to victory, Ajaz explained that the key to spin-bowling success is all about rhythm and making the most of it in its presence. The 36-year-old also gave massive credit to Rishabh Pant and underlined the need of 'out of box' thinking to outsmart the keeper-batter.
"Spin bowling is about rhythm. When you are in rhythm it is about making the most of it, taking it by the horns and helping your team. I felt confident even in the morning session [on day two] but the wicket did not offer me much. After lunch i got the confidence to toss it up and use my guile. [Pant] He's batted phenomenally throughout the series, I had to think out of the box and made sure to come up with a new plan and stay ahead of him."