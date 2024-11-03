 '87,689 Baar Bata Chuka Hai': Netizens Slam Harsha Bhogle For Mentioning Ajaz Patel's Jogeshwari Connection Repeatedly
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'87,689 Baar Bata Chuka Hai': Netizens Slam Harsha Bhogle For Mentioning Ajaz Patel's Jogeshwari Connection Repeatedly

'87,689 Baar Bata Chuka Hai': Netizens Slam Harsha Bhogle For Mentioning Ajaz Patel's Jogeshwari Connection Repeatedly

Ajaz Patel earned the Player of the Match award for taking 11 wickets in the Mumbai Test vs India

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
article-image

With Ajaz Patel taking birth in the Jogeshwari suburb of Mumbai before migrating to New Zealand and becoming a cricketer, renowned presenter Harsha Bhogle mentioned it multiple times in the presentation. Due to the same, Bhogle has come under massive criticism from the netizens as one of them labelled him a 'boot licker' for not asking hard questions to Rohit Sharma.

Bhogle first mentioned Jogeshwari as the left-arm spinner's background before announcing his name to collect the Player of the Match award. After a brief chat with the veteran spinner, Bhogle hilariously asked him if he is going to visit Jogeshwari this time around. Bhogle had also mentioned the fact a handful of times on commentary.

Below is how the netizens have reacted to the same:

"When you are in rhythm it is about making the most of it" - Ajaz Patel on his mantra about spin-bowling

FPJ Shorts
'Jahan Doosron Ke Liye Gaddha Khoda Tha': Harbhajan Singh Unhappy With Spin-Friendly Pitches After Team India's Series Whitewash To New Zealand; Video
'Jahan Doosron Ke Liye Gaddha Khoda Tha': Harbhajan Singh Unhappy With Spin-Friendly Pitches After Team India's Series Whitewash To New Zealand; Video
Delhi Hit-And-Run: Case Filed Against Unidentified Driver For Dragging, Injuring 2 Traffic Police Personnel Near Ber Sarai; Visuals Surface
Delhi Hit-And-Run: Case Filed Against Unidentified Driver For Dragging, Injuring 2 Traffic Police Personnel Near Ber Sarai; Visuals Surface
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 3, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 3, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw
Kriti Sanon Makes FIRST Public Appearance With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia At Mumbai Airport, Skip Posing Together (VIDEO)
Kriti Sanon Makes FIRST Public Appearance With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia At Mumbai Airport, Skip Posing Together (VIDEO)

After spinning his team to victory, Ajaz explained that the key to spin-bowling success is all about rhythm and making the most of it in its presence. The 36-year-old also gave massive credit to Rishabh Pant and underlined the need of 'out of box' thinking to outsmart the keeper-batter.

"Spin bowling is about rhythm. When you are in rhythm it is about making the most of it, taking it by the horns and helping your team. I felt confident even in the morning session [on day two] but the wicket did not offer me much. After lunch i got the confidence to toss it up and use my guile. [Pant] He's batted phenomenally throughout the series, I had to think out of the box and made sure to come up with a new plan and stay ahead of him."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Jahan Doosron Ke Liye Gaddha Khoda Tha': Harbhajan Singh Unhappy With Spin-Friendly Pitches After...

'Jahan Doosron Ke Liye Gaddha Khoda Tha': Harbhajan Singh Unhappy With Spin-Friendly Pitches After...

'87,689 Baar Bata Chuka Hai': Netizens Slam Harsha Bhogle For Mentioning Ajaz Patel's Jogeshwari...

'87,689 Baar Bata Chuka Hai': Netizens Slam Harsha Bhogle For Mentioning Ajaz Patel's Jogeshwari...

'I Was Not At My Best': Rohit Sharma's Brutally Honest Admission After Team India Suffer...

'I Was Not At My Best': Rohit Sharma's Brutally Honest Admission After Team India Suffer...

'Worst Example Of Umpiring': Netizens Blast Paul Reiffel As Rishabh Pant Gets Dismissed Under...

'Worst Example Of Umpiring': Netizens Blast Paul Reiffel As Rishabh Pant Gets Dismissed Under...

'Stupid Decision': Ishan Kishan Involved In Scuffle As Umpire Accuses Him Of Ball Tampering In IND A...

'Stupid Decision': Ishan Kishan Involved In Scuffle As Umpire Accuses Him Of Ball Tampering In IND A...