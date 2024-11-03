'87,689 Baar Bata Chuka Hai': Netizens Slam Harsha Bhogle For Mentioning Ajaz Patel's Jogeshwari Connection Repeatedly

With Ajaz Patel taking birth in the Jogeshwari suburb of Mumbai before migrating to New Zealand and becoming a cricketer, renowned presenter Harsha Bhogle mentioned it multiple times in the presentation. Due to the same, Bhogle has come under massive criticism from the netizens as one of them labelled him a 'boot licker' for not asking hard questions to Rohit Sharma.

Bhogle first mentioned Jogeshwari as the left-arm spinner's background before announcing his name to collect the Player of the Match award. After a brief chat with the veteran spinner, Bhogle hilariously asked him if he is going to visit Jogeshwari this time around. Bhogle had also mentioned the fact a handful of times on commentary.

Below is how the netizens have reacted to the same:

Commentator: Ajaz Patel who is from Jogeshwari...



Spectators watching: pic.twitter.com/BkTh4yNW4d — ѕнαηкѕρєαяє™ (@Goofyshanks) November 3, 2024

Areyyy bsdk Harsha Bhogle this Jogeshwari refrence of Ajaz Patel in everything is so irritating fyi — maddy (@224notout) November 3, 2024

Harsha bhogle 87689 baar bata chuka hai Ajaz Patel Jogeshwari se hai#NZvsIND — Vishi (@IamShailabh) November 3, 2024

He atleast put Jogeshwari on the world map pic.twitter.com/lgKD6dJDPp — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 3, 2024

Lol Harsha even fantasized about him travelling by the local from Churchgate to Jogeshwari. — MaMi (@Manas1012) November 3, 2024

You know what, it's terrible form to keep mentioning Jogeshwari every time you mention Ajaz Patel. He is a New Zealander playing for New Zealand, ffs. — El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) November 3, 2024

Harsha Bhogale bhai kitne baar jogeshwari jogeshwari karega. Samajh gaye hum ki wo jogeshwari ka hai. — Mayank (@ImMayankB) November 3, 2024

"When you are in rhythm it is about making the most of it" - Ajaz Patel on his mantra about spin-bowling

After spinning his team to victory, Ajaz explained that the key to spin-bowling success is all about rhythm and making the most of it in its presence. The 36-year-old also gave massive credit to Rishabh Pant and underlined the need of 'out of box' thinking to outsmart the keeper-batter.

"Spin bowling is about rhythm. When you are in rhythm it is about making the most of it, taking it by the horns and helping your team. I felt confident even in the morning session [on day two] but the wicket did not offer me much. After lunch i got the confidence to toss it up and use my guile. [Pant] He's batted phenomenally throughout the series, I had to think out of the box and made sure to come up with a new plan and stay ahead of him."