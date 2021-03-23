71st Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament: Mulani anchors Parsee Gym to thrilling win

Mumbai: Shams Mulani’s cameo 34-ball 66 enabled holders Parsee Gymkhana to clinch a thriller against Young Mohammedan Cricket Club in quarter-final of the 71st Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament, at the own backyard here on recently.

Champions of the last three editions, Parsee Gymkhana, who were sent into bat first could only muster a low total of 132 runs for nine wickets.

The Parsee Gymkhana innings got off to a shaky start before Shams Mulani came to their rescue with a cameo unbeaten knock of 34-ball 66 which provided some respectability to the total.

Young Mohammedan medium pacer Akhtar Shaikh (3-26) and off-break bowler Sanket Pande (3-18) were the main wicket-takers.

Defending a low target, Parsee Gymkhana put up a solid fight and did well to restrict Young Mohammedan CC to 126 runs for 9.

The leading run-scorers for Young Mohammedan were Ajinkya Beloshe (31), Sanket Pande (27) and Piyush Sohane (21 runs). Parsee Gymkhana’s medium pacer Anjdeep Lad (3-36) and left-arm spinner Shahid Dalvi (2-19) were main wicket takers for Parsee.

Muslim United Sports Club defeated fancied Bombay Gymkhana by four wickets to seal their place in the semi-finals.

Brief scores

Parsee Gymkhana 132-9 (Shams Mulani 66; Akhtar Shaikh 3-26, Sanket Pande 3-18) bt Young Mohammedan Cricket Club 126-9 (Ajinkya Beloshe 31, Sanket Pande 27, Piyush Sohane 21; Anjdeep Lad 3-36, Shahid Dalvi 2-19). Result: Parsee Gymkhana won by 6 runs.

Bombay Gymkhana 138-8 (Yash Salunkhe 43, Bhupen Lalwani 26, Eknath Kerkar 20; Farhan Kazi 3-17, Vaibhav Chougule 2-23, Vinayak Bhoir 2-27) lost to Muslim United Sports Club 139-6 (Open: Khalid Ahmed 53, Vinayak Bhoir 44, Deepak Kumar 24; Saurabh Singh 3-35). Result: Muslim United SC won by 4 wickets.