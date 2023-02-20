6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Pathak, Barve register contrasting victories

Mumbai: Kaustabh Pathak and Umesh Barve registered contrasting victories en route to advancing to the second round of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, conducted under the auspices of BSAM, and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall on Sunday. The tournament is being supported by Pidilite Industries Ltd, Nagee Cues and Himatlal Doshi.

In a absorbing a keenly contested best-of-5-frame first-round match, Kaustubh Pathak trailing 1-2 fought back to win the last two frames against Sandeep Doshi and clinch a deserving 3-2 (48-17, 26-46, 30-34, 35-11 and 44-33) victory.

The seasoned cueist, Barve looked in complete control in his first round match against Kritin Puthi and charged to a quick 3-0 (28-14, 48-15 and 45-16).

Meanwhile, Jayraj Anane played steadily and managed to overcome Sandeep Yadav in four frames. Amane won close first frame and then comfortably won the second to race to a 2-0 lead. But, Yadav came roaring back and pocketed the third by a big margin before Amane once again potted fluently to take the fourth and complete a 3-1 (36-35, 43-11, 8-51 and 41-11) verdict to also progress to the second round.

Results – Round-1: Jayraj Anane bt Sandeep Yadav 3-1 (36-35, 43-11, 8-51, 41-11); Kaustubh Pathak bt Sandeep Doshi 3-2 (48-17, 26-46, 30-34, 35-11, 44-33); Rehan Patel bt Pratik More 3-1 (3-35, 47-33, 40-14, 43-31); Anil Sagar bt Sanjiv Bijlani 3-0 (30-20, 38-9, 30-13); Umesh Barve bt Kritin Purthi 3-0 (28-14, 48-15, 45-16); Huzefa Cheni bt Aditya Bapat 3-0 (32-1, 42-6, 48-0); Krisna Tohgaonkar bt Ashish Ruke 3-0 (37-7, 64(35)-0, 32-4); Sunil Naik bt Suresh Sawant 3-0 (66-35, 41-13, 37-10).

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)