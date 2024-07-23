'5-6 boards Jo Haina Dum Hilaate Huye': Basit Ali Slams BCCI's Influence Over Pakistan's Prospects Of Hosting Champions Trophy 2025

Basit Ali slams BCCI's and Jay Shah's influence. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has hit out on BCCI's influence amid Team India's uncertainty over the 2025 Champions Trophy participation. The 53-year-old feels the likes of Australian and England cricket boards consider BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's word the final one on any matter.

With Pakistan slated as the hosts for the Champions Trophy next year, India's probability of playing in the nation remains highly uncertain due to the security situation. Hence, the BCCI is likely to propose a hybrid model and could play their matches in Sri Lanka or UAE.

Speaking on his official YouTube Channel, Basit observed that the money shelled out by the BCCI to the other cricketing boards for allowing their players to feature in the IPL is a massive factor. Hence, he reckons the Champions Trophy will go ahead as per Jay Shah's directive.

"5-6 boards jo haina dum hilaate huye woh baat karenge jo Jay Shah bolenge. Jay Shah sahab ne bola Champions Trophy agar Pakistan mein hogi toh Pakistan mein hogi. Jay Shah sahab ne bola hybrid model hoga, toh woh sab yehi bolenge. Kyunki unke players IPL mein khelne aate hain na, toh BCCI unhein boards ko huge amount deta hai, chahe woh English board ho, New Zealand board ho, West Indies board ho, ya chahe woh Australian board ho. No doubt BCCI ke paas jitna paisa hai, utna kisi ke paas nahin hai."

(Those 5-6 boards just follow whatever Jay Shah says. If he says the Champions Trophy will be in Pakistan, they’ll agree. If he says, it’ll be a hybrid model, they’ll go with that too. It’s because when their players play in the IPL, BCCI pays their boards a huge amount whether it’s the English board, New Zealand board, West Indies board, or Australian board)

Pakistan beat India to win Champions Trophy 2017 title:

It's worth noting that Pakistan had beaten India to win the Champions Trophy in 2017 in England. Batting first, the Men in Green amassed 338 in 50 overs on the back of Fakhar Zaman's 114.

Later, the pace trio of Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, and Hasan Ali rattled the in-form Indian batting unit, bowling them out for 158 to win by 180 runs. With Pakistan not hosting an ICC event since 1996, they will be keen to do it and win the same in front of their fans.